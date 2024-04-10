Anwar: Middle east resembles a ‘morque’ no immediate political solution in sight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the situation in the Middle East at the moment as resembling a ‘morque’ following the absence of a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict and atrocities in several parts of the Middle East.

He wondered which Middle East country would be attacked by Israel next, since the regime had already attacked the capital of Lebanon, Beirut and previously the area in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

“So far (the situation in the Middle East) has been likened to a ‘morque’ because we insist that the attack on the Gaza Strip be stopped, (but) the attack on Gaza continues, and even expanded to Lebanon. After this what else?” said the Prime Minister when asked if there is a diplomatic solution to the crisis in the Middle East that is spreading since the United Nations (UN) also failed to find a way to stop the attack by Israel.

Malaysia, according to him, has been strongly condemning the attack and he as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan have demanded that Israel’s violent attacks on the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, southern Lebanon and Beirut be stopped immediately.

The conflict that has claimed thousands of innocent victims, including children, needs a concerted effort and commitment from Arab nations, Islamic countries and the United Nations (UN), he said.

Anwar said that all the parties involved have carried out their respective responsibilities but the results may not be fully satisfactory, but they have implemented firm measures.

Israel, according to the Prime Minister, continues to persist in continuing atrocities, perhaps because they still depend on the support of the United States and its allies.

The situation in the Middle East escalated when Iran launched a 180-missile attack on Israel two days ago, which allowed the entire region to plunge into war.