NATIONAL men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik got their 2024 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals campaign in Hangzhou, China off to a great start when they defeated home pair, He Jiting-Ren Xiangyu 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 today.

The Malaysians, 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallists, started shakily at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre to lose the first game before hitting form in the next two to clinch victory in their opening Group B match.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto in their second Group B match tomorrow (Dec 12).

Meanwhile, national men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia lived up to expectations when he won his first Group A match with a 21-13, 21-15 win over Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen.

The 26-year-old Zii Jia was hardly troubled as he cruised to victory in 36 minutes.