Stationery company director scammed of nearly RM100K

IPOH: A stationery wholesaler company director lost RM98,550 after being duped by a scam syndicate impersonating representatives of an “education office” and a supplier of teaching equipment on Nov 29.

Hilir Perak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri, said the victim, a 53-year-old local woman, lodged a police report regarding the incident yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed that on Nov 29, around 9.00 am, while at her office in Teluk Intan, the victim received a WhatsApp message from a local woman claiming to be a representative from an education office.

“The suspect offered the victim’s company a contract worth RM150,000 to supply teaching equipment (projectors) and sent a fake government purchase order (LO) via WhatsApp, making the victim believe her company had been awarded the contract,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan added that the victim informed the suspect that her company could not supply projectors as it only dealt in stationery.

“Following this, the suspect provided the victim with the contact number of another company supposedly supplying projectors, asking her to contact them to place the required order for the education office.

“The victim contacted the supplier recommended by the suspect and made three online transfers totalling RM98,550 into a bank account provided by the suspect,“ he said.

However, after nearly a month of waiting, the victim neither received her money back nor was able to contact the suspect and subsequently lodged the police report.