Victor apologises for Malaysian flag error on Zii Jia’s jersey

VICTOR, the sponsor of national men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia, has issued an apology for an error involving the Malaysian flag on the player’s jersey during the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals today.

Victor expressed deep regret, clarifying that the oversight does not reflect its respect for Malaysia, its national symbol or the honour of representing the nation on the global stage.

“We sincerely apologise to all Malaysian badminton fans and Lee Zii Jia for the error displayed on his jersey during today’s BWF World Tour Finals.

“The Malaysian flag embodies unity and identity, and we deeply regret any unintended disrespect caused by this oversight,“ the sports equipment brand said in a statement today.

It added that it is conducting a thorough review to ensure that such errors will not recur.

Zii Jia was seen wearing the brand’s apparel, with the national flag upside down, en route to a 21-13, 21-15 win over Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen in his opening Group A match today.