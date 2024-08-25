Anwar receives courtesy call from Brazil’s Foreign Minister

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

Vieira arrived at Seri Perdana at 11am.

He arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit, marking his first visit to the country as foreign minister since assuming the position on Jan 1 last year.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

Brazil is Malaysia’s second largest trading partner in the Latin American region.

In 2023, total trade between Malaysia and Brazil was valued at RM17.46 billion, an increase of four per cent from RM16.86 billion recorded in 2022.