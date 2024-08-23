Anwar to address media access concerns with PDRM immediately

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar has urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) not to impose any restrictions on media organisations covering events organised by the agency.

He also assured that he would immediately contact the PDRM regarding the matter.

“Regarding the media, I will contact PDRM immediately to ensure there are no restrictions on the media, as was the case with Malaysiakini,“ he said to reporters after delivering a speech to the enforcement officers of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living here, today.

Media outlets reported that the Malaysiakini portal was barred from covering a police event in Kuala Lumpur that was supposed to be attended by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain yesterday.

The event, titled “PDRM Special Dialogue II,“ began with a closed-door discussion between Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and stakeholders, including other law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

The ban was imposed even though Malaysiakini had received an invitation via email from Bukit Aman, with the portal responding on the same day and providing the details of two journalists assigned to cover the event.

According to a Bukit Aman media officer, a screening process was conducted, and only those who received a second email invitation on Aug 21 were allowed to cover the event.

However, Malaysiakini journalists were later allowed to enter and cover a press conference involving Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, and the Ministry of Home Affairs Secretary-General Ruji Ubi.