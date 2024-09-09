Anwar unveils ‘PIKAS 2030’ to strengthen governance in public-private partnerships

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar today unveiled the Public-Private Partnership Master Plan 2030 (PIKAS 2030), aimed at bolstering the governance and management of projects through a public-private partnership framework.

He described the initiative as part of efforts to accelerate economic growth while addressing fiscal challenges.

The plan seeks to establish a robust and sustainable public-private partnership (PPP) landscape to enhance national prosperity.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Department of Public-Private Partnership Unit, PIKAS 2030 builds on existing PPP policies and guidelines, incorporating added value with a clearer, more comprehensive direction.

The plan also sets several key targets that will serve as benchmarks for success.

“Through public-private partnerships, the government aims to increase private investment to RM78 billion, contribute RM82 billion to gross domestic product and create 900,000 jobs by 2030,“ the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari were among those present at the launch ceremony.

To achieve its objectives, PIKAS 2030 is structured around four strategic pillars and 17 key initiatives.

To strengthen governance in PPP project implementation, the government will prioritise competitive bidding via a request for proposal process.

This is expected to foster competition, spur innovation, improve service quality, and deliver optimal value for both the government and the public, according to the statement.

New PPP models such as redevelop/regenerate-operate-transfer (ROT) and build-redevelop/regenerate-operate-transfer (BROT) will be introduced.

Additionally, the government will prioritise the implementation of user-pays PPP projects, aligning with its goal to alleviate fiscal challenges.

Concession monetisation models such as business trusts and real estate investment trust financing will also be explored as alternative financing options for PPP projects.

The government is committed to ensuring that PIKAS 2030 drives meaningful social and economic change, fostering inclusivity to build a progressive nation.

With active private sector participation, the plan is expected to improve living standards and ensure that the benefits of sustainable development are shared by all segments of society.