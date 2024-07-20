Apron Walk 2024 attracts 2,000 participants, PwDS

PUTRAJAYA: The Apron Walk 2024 held at Anjung Floria here today in conjunction with the national-level World Health Safety Day attracted 2,000 participants, including people with disabilities (PwDs).

It started with a warm-up session before the participants were flagged off by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, who also joined in the walk.

The five-kilometre walk programme, now in its second year, was held following the overwhelming response from the public last year and also in line with the efforts by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in strengthening the national food safety control through the implementation of various strategies and interventions.

Various activities were held at the Apron Walk 2024 programme, including a food safety exhibition, a colouring competition for children, aerobics, lucky draws and a FooYoo zapin performance.

A father of two special children, Norhazim Izzat Md Azman, 36, said he and several members of the Special Children’s Runners Association also joined in the walk.

Norhazim Izzat, born in Kuala Langat, Selangor, said he had participated in almost 40 recreational and sports activities throughout the year and found that such activities were good for his two special children, Nur Alisya Humairah, 8, and Muhammad Adam Huzair, 5.

“Every weekend we will join in such activities with our special children. It cheered them up,“ he said when met by Bernama at the programme here today.

He said Nur Alisya Humairah, diagnosed with mild autism, also suffered from six other heart-related diseases, while her younger brother Muhammad Adam Huzair is autistic.