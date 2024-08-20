Architect Act 1967 adequate to combat unlicenced practitioners - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Architect Act 1967 (Act 117) is sufficient to tackle the issue of fly-by-night architects and unregistered companies offering architectural and interior design services in Malaysia.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Act contains various enforceable regulations designed to curb such illegal practices.

“In addition, the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Act 1994 (Act 520) can also be applied, as CIDB regulates contractors involved in architectural and interior design projects,” he said.

He further highlighted that while both Acts offer comprehensive regulatory measures, the problem persists due to the allure of cheap services, which often deceive clients into engaging unregistered practitioners.

He said this after officiating at the Works Ministry (KKR) monthly assembly and the ministry’s National Month Celebration Ceremony here today.

Nanta urged those planning to build or renovate their homes to steer clear of “cheap” contractors, warning that this often leads to substandard or incomplete work and in some cases, abandoned projects.

Last week, Bernama highlighted the rise of unlicenced architects, who have been implicated in numerous abandoned housing projects. These unscrupulous individuals prey on homeowners who lack knowledge of construction processes, causing significant financial losses.

Nanta also reported that, as of July 31, only 3.93 per cent or 31 out of 788 ongoing projects managed by the Public Works Department (JKR) were classified as sick projects.

“These projects are being closely monitored and while the delays are not new, they stem from various issues, including land acquisition. However, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are in place to address these challenges,“ he added.