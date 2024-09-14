Armed Forces showcase dedication and loyalty in grand trooping of the Colours ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: The grand Trooping of the Colours ceremony held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara today showcased the dedication and loyalty of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Forces, Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

The parade commander, Lt Col Muhammad Firdaus Sa’ad, stated that 25 officers and 503 personnel of other ranks from the ATM participated in the ceremony, representing the Royal Malay Regiment, the Royal Rangers Regiment, the Royal Armoured Corps, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“During this ceremony, we expressed our spirit and loyalty to the King and the nation in defending the country’s sovereignty until our last breath.

“The Trooping of the Colours is a traditional event that takes place three times during the five-year reign of the King, in the first, third, and fifth years,“ he told Bernama recently.

It is one of the events held in conjunction with the official birthday of the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim this year, serving as a tribute and a symbol of pride, spirit, and unwavering loyalty of the ATM towards the King and the nation.

Muhammad Firdaus said the ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute from the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial) and an aerial flypast by five helicopters, bearing the Jalur Gemilang, and the flags of the ATM, the Malaysian Army, the RMN, and the RMAF.

“The ATM put forth its best performance to demonstrate our loyalty in defending our beloved homeland.

“The flags paraded during the ceremony are a gift from His Majesty the King, highly revered by every member of the Royal Malay Regiment. They symbolise loyalty and serve as an inspiration in their struggle to defend the independence and sovereignty of the nation,“ said Muhammad Firdaus, who is the commanding officer of the 21st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Meanwhile, Lt. Ahmad Fakhruzzakirin Abdul Rahman, 25, from Besut, Terengganu, expressed that although he felt nervous about bearing the Royal Malay Regiment’s flag for the first time during this significant ceremony, he believes he demonstrated a strong fighting spirit throughout the event.

“Training for about two weeks prepared me well to bear the flag of His Majesty the King in front of distinguished guests. I also drew on my experience of bearing the flag during the recent National Day celebration,“ said the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) graduate, who has been serving in the ATM for two years.

Echoing Ahmad Fakhruzzakirin, Lt Muhammad Safwan Abdullah, 24, said his first experience did not deter him from showcasing his fighting spirit and love for the country, which are deeply ingrained in him.

“Although I felt somewhat nervous, I am proud to have been selected to bear the Royal Ranger Regiment flag. While the flag is quite heavy, the greater weight lies in our responsibility to uphold these colours,“ said the UPNM graduate, who joined the ATM just a year ago.

Among the leaders who attended the ceremony were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; and Chief of Defence Forces Mohammad Ab Rahman.

The historic ceremony, showcasing the ATM as a reliable, loyal force ready to fight for the King and the homeland, was also witnessed by foreign dignitaries.