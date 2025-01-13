Court allows GISBH accountant to be released on bail

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today granted bail at RM40,000 with two sureties to a GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) member, Hamimah Yakub, who is charged with being part of an organised crime group.

Judge Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar said the decision took into account the lack of objection from the prosecution and the fact that the applicant, as a woman, fell under the exemption category stipulated in Section 13(2)(b) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (SOSMA) 2012.

She noted that there was no evidence in the respondent’s affidavit suggesting that the applicant posed a risk of fleeing or interfering with witnesses if released on bail.

“The court also considered the age of the applicant who is now 73 years old, and the submitted evidence of her health problems. Therefore, the court grants bail with conditions,” she said.

Hamimah, an accountant at GISBH, is among 22 individuals detained under SOSMA and accused of being members of an organised crime group at a location in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, from October 2020 to Sept 11 last year.

The charge was brought under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of no less than five years and up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Hamimah was also subjected to additional conditions, including being prohibited from contacting prosecution witnesses and surrendering her passport to the court until the case concludes.

She is required to report to the Kajang District Police Headquarters every two weeks until the trial ends. She must also attend all court dates and, if unwell, ensure her sureties provide a medical certificate from a government hospital or clinic.

“Failure to comply with any of the bail conditions could result in the issuance of an arrest warrant, forfeiture or increase of bail, or imprisonment until the case is resolved,” said Judge Latifah.

Earlier, Hamimah’s lawyer, Kamal Hisham Jaafar, argued that the bail application was made under Section 13(2)(b) of SOSMA, which specifically allows for consideration of release under bail for women, minors, or those suffering from severe illness.

He added that the applicant suffered from multiple health conditions, including asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and chronic eczema.

“The poor conditions and lack of cleanliness in prison have worsened the applicant’s health. She has been in remand at Kajang Women’s Prison for approximately four months since Sept 20 last year,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norinna Bahadun said that the prosecution did not object to the bail application and proposed a bail amount of RM30,000 with additional conditions.