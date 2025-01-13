KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals, including a senior executive officer from a local broadcasting company, who were detained last Friday, have been remanded for another three days to assist in a money laundering case.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the extension had been obtained until Wednesday.

“All suspects, including the family members of the senior executive officer, in their 20s to 60s, are being investigated by the Bukit Aman Anti-Money Laundering Investigation Team.

“We are also tracing the flow of suspicious transactions believed to have been misappropriated by the suspects,“ he said when contacted.

Last Friday, Razarudin confirmed the arrest of five individuals, including the senior executive officer, under Op Ragada, for suspected money laundering activities.

He said the four men and one woman were arrested at various locations, including Penang and Sarawak, and assets worth over RM17 million were seized.

However, one of the family members of the senior executive officer was released on police bail last Saturday.

He explained that the suspects are believed to have engaged in money laundering through suspicious financial transactions, as well as committing criminal breach of trust, tender fraud, and awarding contracts to themselves or their family members.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), Sections 409, 420, and 403 of the Penal Code, and Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.