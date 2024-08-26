Armizan clarifies fuel purchase rules for Brunei vehicles in Sarawak

MIRI: There is no issue for Brunei citizens purchasing subsidised diesel fuel in Sarawak, according to Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that Bruneians were allowed to fully fill up their vehicle fuel tanks at petrol stations located more than 30km from the Malaysia-Brunei border.

“The sale of diesel is limited to only 20 litres within a 30km radius of the border. However, beyond this 30km radius, there are no restrictions in terms of quantity, as long as the fuel is filled directly into the vehicle’s fuel tank,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting discussing the issues surrounding the supply of RON97 petrol for Bruneian and Indonesian tourists here today.

The meeting was attended by local leaders and representatives from petrol stations in Miri.

Recently, a convoy from Brunei experienced difficulties obtaining diesel while in the state, and the matter went viral on social media.

Armizan clarified that there was a misunderstanding among petrol station operators regarding the government’s policy on fuel sales within the 30km radius of the Malaysia-Brunei border.

Apart from that, he said that there were suggestions for the KPDN and the Federal Government to consider allowing Brunei vehicles to purchase RON95 petrol.

The reasoning behind this, he said, was that petrol prices in Brunei were significantly lower than in Sarawak, thus the issue of smuggling would not arise.

“We will look into this matter through further engagement with the Ministry of Finance, and we will refine this proposal by examining specific data, taking into account aspects such as the petrol stations involved,“ he added.