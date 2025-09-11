Anwar calls for Islamic finance to shape ethical leaders and SDGs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the central role of Islamic finance in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals while nurturing the next generation of ethical leaders.

He stated that success should be measured not only by asset size but also by the ability to transform lives and secure the future.

“In shaa Allah, we will continue to strengthen the role of Islamic finance in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, and we will nurture the next generation of ethical leaders,” he said during his Global Islamic Finance Laureate speech.

Anwar received the Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award 2025 for his pivotal role in advancing the sector.

The prestigious GIFA Award recognises governments, institutions and individuals for outstanding achievements in Islamic banking and finance.

Founded in 2011 by Edbiz Corporation, the award celebrates contributions to Islamic finance and its commitment to social responsibility.

Anwar stressed that Maqasid Shariah principles focusing on fairness and risk-sharing must remain the foundation of Islamic finance.

He noted encouraging progress with more bankers and policymakers now assertively advancing Islamic finance within the broader economic framework.

Sustained momentum would enable Islamic finance to tackle inequality, poverty and marginalisation, which remain acute in the Muslim world.

He highlighted the need to expand through sustainable infrastructure, digital platforms and social finance instruments like zakat and waqf.

Innovative products such as green sukuk could support global inclusion and sustainable growth, he added. – Bernama