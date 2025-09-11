Yayasan Taqwa to cover UKM student’s fees and provide laptop support

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Taqwa will cover the registration fees for a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia student facing financial difficulties.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar announced the foundation’s support for 19-year-old Muhammad Aidil Izzuddin Akhbar Nizam.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council foundation will also provide the student with a laptop for his studies.

Mohd Na’im reached out to Muhammad Aidil via video call after learning about his family’s determination to continue his education.

The minister pledged to identify any additional support needed for a smooth and comfortable start to his studies.

He emphasised that education remains the key to success and every young person deserves equal opportunities.

Muhammad Aidil’s father is bedridden from a stroke while his mother supports the family by selling traditional cakes.

The student’s financial hardships were recently highlighted in a local newspaper report.

Mohd Na’im expressed hope that this support would inspire Muhammad Aidil and other students facing similar challenges.

He stated that dreams of pursuing education should not be put on hold due to financial constraints. – Bernama