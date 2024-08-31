Army band leads 2024 National Day parade

PUTRAJAYA: A band from the Army Music Training Center (Puzida), led by Captain Mohd Rizuan Ramzi, took the lead in the National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya today.

The parade began with the contingent on nationhood, featuring a large Jalur Gemilang, measuring 80x40 feet, carried by 100 cadet officers from the Military Training Academy of Universiti Pertahanan Malaysia, followed by 333 bearers of the state flags.

The Malaysian MADANI Community Contingent, coordinated by the Ministry of National Unity, showcased the unique diversity of the various ethnic groups, including traditional clothing, music, and cultural dances.

The Well-being Contingent was the largest, involving 5,091 individuals from various agencies and ministries, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the National Registration Department, and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

The Well-being Contingent featured a parade of floats, bands from the Immigration Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APMM), as well as special rescue vehicles, communication rescue vehicles, and rapid rescue vehicles.

The 2024 National Day parade and procession involved 17,262 participants, 57 contingents, 22 bands, 343 land assets, 37 air assets, and 112 service animals.