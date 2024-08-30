As National Day nears, citizens still say proud to be Malaysian

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia’s National Day approaches on August 31, a recurring public opinion poll poses the perennial question: “Are you proud to be a Malaysian?”

This year, like in the previous years, over 80 per cent of respondents answered affirmatively, indicating strong national pride.

The survey, conducted by Prof Datuk Syed Arabi Idid and his team from Kajidata Research Sdn Bhd from May to July, assessed the patriotic fervour among Malaysians. A consistent finding over the years, this sentiment of national pride and loyalty remains robust despite various challenges.

Prof Syed Arabi, former rector of International Islamic University Malaysia, noted that while Malaysians may be grappling with employment issues, financial concerns, and overall well-being, their allegiance to the nation prevails. This year’s study surveyed 1,113 individuals, with 87 per cent expressing pride in their country, an increase from 83 per cent in 2023.

Regarding the state of unity in Malaysia’s diverse society, the results were mixed. Only 35 per cent of respondents felt that the current level of unity was good or very good, reflecting concerns about societal cohesion. However, looking ahead, 47 per cent were optimistic about the future of unity in Malaysia.

The poll also explored awareness of the Madani Government’s initiatives since their commencement, including the Ekonomi Madani and Budi Madani programmes. Findings showed that less than half of the respondents were familiar with these initiatives, highlighting a gap in public knowledge and engagement.

Datuk Haris Ismail, advisor at Kajidata Research and Chairman of SI Big Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, suggested that the limited awareness might be due to the initiatives being taken for granted by the people or inadequate promotion by the government.

“Government agencies need to intensify their efforts to communicate these initiatives more effectively to improve public reception,“ he stated.

Haris also commented on the role of politics in national unity, indicating that the political landscape might be impeding progress in this area. He suggested for additional studies on strategies to further unite Malaysians.