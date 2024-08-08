ASEAN turns 57: PM Anwar calls for unity for peaceful, prosperous region

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) celebrates its 57th anniversary, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday emphasised the importance of member nations standing and working together to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

Reaffirming Malaysia’s commitment to regional cooperation, Anwar – in his Facebook posting wishing “Happy 57th ASEAN Day!” – said Malaysia is devoted to championing cooperation between countries in various fields.

“Today we celebrate the 57th ASEAN Day, an important day to remind ourselves that we must stand and work together to ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region,” he said.

“I hope ASEAN continues to focus on strengthening economic partnerships among its member states and forging a better future together,“ he added.

ASEAN Day is celebrated annually on August 8 to mark the founding of ASEAN. Established in 1967 through the Bangkok Declaration, ASEAN aims to promote political and economic cooperation and maintain regional stability among its member states.

Malaysia, which has held the ASEAN Chairmanship four times – in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015 – will assume the chairmanship again next year.

Other than Malaysia, the ASEAN bloc comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.