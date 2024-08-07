Assistant medical officer dies in ambulance-trailer collision

IPOH: An assistant medical officer was killed in an accident involving a private ambulance and a trailer at Kilometre 330.8 of the North-South Expressway northbound near Tapah today.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said in the 4.30 am incident, the 30-year-old female victim was trapped in the front passenger seat and died at the scene.

He said the ambulance, driven by a 41-year-old man, had crashed into the rear of the trailer on the left lane.

“The ambulance was returning to Ipoh after dropping off a patient at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital in Cheras. Meanwhile, the trailer was heading to Bukit Mertajam in Penang from Klang, Selangor, to deliver goods,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Naim said the body was sent to Tapah Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

He said the ambulance driver sustained minor injuries, and the 32-year-old trailer driver escaped unhurt, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Naim urged the public who witnessed the accident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Faizan Ahmad @ Mohammed Razikin, at 013-2087919 to assist in the investigation.