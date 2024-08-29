Association secretary loses over RM700,000 to scam syndicate

KUANTAN: A charity association secretary lost RM728,480 after being duped by a fraud syndicate posing as Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and police officers.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old woman was tricked into being involved in a drug case.

He said the victim’s misfortune began on August 7 after receiving a phone call from a suspect posing as an MCMC officer stating that a report had been made on the woman’s phone number.

According to Yahaya, the victim was then referred to an individual impersonating as a police officer and informed her that she was involved in a drug case.

“The suspect asked the victim to transfer money for the purpose of the investigation. During the period from August 13 to 19, the victim made 147 transactions into 11 different bank accounts resulting in a loss of RM 728,480.

“The financial source is from the victim’s savings and her late father’s gift. After realising she was cheated, the victim filed a police report,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to easily trust unknown individuals and to check with the police or relevant government agencies to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.