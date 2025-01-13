Missing mother and baby found safe in Melaka

SEREMBAN: A young mother who was reported missing when she failed to return home after leaving the house in Felda Sungai Kelamah here with her two-month-old daughter has been found safe in Melaka.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said Nurul Asmiera Kardi, 22, lodged a report at the Sungai Udang police station in Melaka yesterday that she left her family home voluntarily.

“The woman also said that she and her baby are fine and in good health

“The Tampin district police also wish to thank the public for their assistance in helping to find her,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Saturday, it was reported that Nurul Asmiera’s mother lodged a missing person report on her daughter when the young mother did not return home after leaving the house with her baby.