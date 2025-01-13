MARRIAGE is hard work. After all marital problems can stem from just about anything— financial problems, poor communication.

And for some, having a spouse who is “lazy” is a potential marriage-breaker.

This particularly frustrated Malaysian man took to @meinmokhtar to lament about his “lazy wife”.

In his post, the anonymous 31-year-old shared that he runs a business and is the breadwinner while his 31-year-old wife earns a salary of RM4,000.

The man admitted his marriage is “mostly okay” however his wife is not interested to clean up and he has to do 80 percent of the house chores.

“I do 80 percent of everything, do the laundry, clean the room, wash the toilet, fold the clothes, and sweep the floor,” ranted the man.

He added that his wife would come up with every excuse possible to not do the house chores.

“I have a business and I work like a cow but I am one who still does it because these things are simply common sense and I want to stay in a house that is comfortable.”

To make matters worse, when he returns from a trip outstation, he would find the house littered with rubbish, ruining his mood.

“When she does have the mood to clean, it would extremely slow and while cleaning, she would complain as though I have never once cleaned.”

The man then poses this question to Malaysian netizens asking if he should leave his marriage as the couple still do not have kids.

“By the way, we do not have children, while I am still in my prime, should I settle for better?”

The post has since attracted attention from netizens who have doled out varying advise in the comment section. Some suggested the man to hire either a live-in maid or a part-time maid. While others suggested that he discuss the issue with his wife.

“Have you ever sat down to discuss this? This kind of thing usually happens to working women when their husbands don’t help with house chores. Suggestions: Divide the chores, and if they aren’t done, impose a fine to be added to a savings jar. Make it clear that if the house is messy when you return from an outstation trip, he’ll have to pay to hire a maid,” advised @maibrat2104.

“I’m lazy too because I’m already tired when I get home. With a salary of over RM4,000, we hired a part-time maid. We have three kids, and the family is doing well. We compromise with each other,” said @JDumbong.

