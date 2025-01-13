Search for three missing fishermen near Pulau Payar expanded

ALOR SETAR: The search for three fishermen feared missing after failing to return from a fishing trip near Pulau Payar last Friday has been expanded to cover 371.28 square nautical miles.

Kedah and Perlis Maritime director First Admiral (Maritime) Romli Mustafa said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims, Asrul Hisham Zainon, 47, his son Shahril Aiman Asrul Hisham, 16, and Mohamad Al-Amin Sufian, 29, resumed at 7.30am today.

“The third day of the SAR operation involves air and sea assets from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and boats from the police and the Civil Defence Force, covering an area of 371.28 square nautical miles,” he said in a statement today.

The media previously reported that three fishermen were feared missing after failing to return from their fishing trip at 10.9 nautical miles west of Pulau Payar.

The Langkawi Maritime Rescue Sub Centre launched the SAR operation after being alerted by the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters, which received a report from a relative of one of the victims