Attempted murder of wife: Case management on July 25

SEPANG: The trial involving the tour agency manager charged with attempted murder of his wife and causing severe injuries to her personal bodyguard, is scheduled for case management on July 25.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan set the date after deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farahin Sasaruddin informed the court that they needed time to finalise the chemist report and DNA analysis.

“We request the court to set a new case management date for the submission of these documents,“ said Nurul Farahin.

Hafizul Hawari’s lawyer Nik Azim Azlan also requested a new date for case management to enable the prosecution to submit all the relevant documents together.

On April 25, Hafizul, 38, was charged in the Sessions Court here with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall Level 3, Terminal 1, of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 1.09 am on April 14.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine, and if caused injury, imprisonment of up to 20 years, upon conviction.

He is also facing a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his wife’s personal bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, by using a firearm capable of causing death at the same location, date, and time.

The charge, under Section 326 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a fine, or caning upon conviction.

On April 24, Hafizul pleaded not guilty in the Kota Bharu Sessions Court to seven charges, including possession of a firearm.