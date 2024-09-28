Auditor-General reelected as ASOSAI Governing Board member

KUALA LUMPUR: Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi has been reelected as a member of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Governing Board for the term 2024-2027.

The National Audit Department said in a statement tonight that Wan Suraya obtained the highest number of votes, with 34 out of 42 ASOSAI member countries that attended the ASOSAI general assembly in New Delhi, India today.

It was an increase from the 26 votes Malaysia obtained in 2021 for the Auditor-General to be a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board for the term 2021-2024.

“This is recognition of Malaysia’s ability and role in the public audit community sector in the Asian region and will strengthen Malaysia’s public auditor’s capacity development and competency internationally,” the department said.

Wan Suraya had earlier attended the 60th and 61st ASOSAI Governing Board meetings and the 16th ASOSAI general assembly and symposium from Sept 22 to 27.

The ASOSAI general assembly is a gathering of 48 Supreme Audit Institutions from the Asian region held every three years as a platform for all auditor-generals in Asia who join ASOSAI to discuss and decide policy matters in line with the objectives of its founding and to expand its development potential.

The National Audit Department also presented a paper at the ASOSAI Symposium this year on Digital Audit: Inclusion & Accessibility, encompassing the Service Digitalisation Project that is being implemented by the department to empower audit services digitally and the collective and inclusive integration of data.

“The involvement of the department at the international level is in line with the core values of Malaysia MADANI that stress on sustainability, well-being, creativity, respect, confidence and courtesy,” the department added.