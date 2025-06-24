STPM 2024 records highest national CGPA of 2.85

KUALA LUMPUR: The national cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for the 2024 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination has reached 2.85, the highest ever recorded since the examination’s inception.

Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the CGPA rose slightly by 0.01 point, up from 2.84 the previous year.

He added that a total of 1,266 candidates, or 3.06 per cent, achieved a CGPA of 4.00, an increase of 150 candidates compared to 2023.

“In 2024, the number of candidates who scored 5As in all five subjects increased from 41 in the 2023 STPM exam to 53,” he told a press conference here today.

He also said the number of candidates who scored 4As increased from 1,087 in 2023 to 1,228 in 2024.

Md Amin said a total of 42,861 candidates registered for the 2024 STPM examination, but only 41,434 turned up to sit for it.

“Of those, 99.97 per cent or 41,422 candidates qualified to be awarded the 2024 STPM certificate,” he said.

He added that all 23 subjects offered in the examination recorded full pass rates exceeding 60 per cent, which corresponds to grades of C and above.

Meanwhile, he said 20 top-performing students have been selected to receive awards in the form of RM1,000 cash, a plaque and a certificate. The awards will be presented by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today.

“They are eight top students from the science stream, eight from the social science stream, and one Orang Asli student.

“The other three are the top candidates under the special educational needs category: one spastic, one blind and one visually impaired student,“ said Md Amin.

Additionally, MPM will also honour the top scorer of the 2024 Malaysian University English Test (MUET) and the best candidate in the 2024 Malay Language Proficiency Certificate for Foreign Nationals (SKBMW).

STPM 2024 candidates may check their results via the link http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK or through SMS from 11.30 am today.