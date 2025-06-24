Israel rescuers say 3 dead in multi-wave Iran missile attacks

JERUSALEM: Israeli emergency services said Tuesday three people were killed and two wounded in an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel, shortly before a staggered ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump was meant to enter force.

“Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people - Two people with moderate injuries have been evacuated to hospital, and approximately six people with mild injuries are being treated at the scene,“ Magen David Adom said in a statement on X.

Magen David Adom did not provide the location of the strike, although Israeli media said it occurred in southern Beersheba.

The Israeli army announced multiple waves of incoming Iranian missiles around dawn on Tuesday over a period of two hours, with sirens sounding several times in coastal hub Tel Aviv, as well as other locations in the north and south.

Israel's sophisticated air defences have intercepted more than 500 missiles fired at the country by Iran, along with around 1,000 drones, according to the military.

The full extent of damage after 12 days of war is not known due to military censorship rules, but at least 50 impacts have been acknowledged nation-wide and the official death toll stood at 24 before Tuesday's attacks.