Aviation experts call for overhaul of Malaysia Airlines

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) should be revamped and restructured with new, capable and competent personnel for the future, said University College of Aviation Malaysia (Unicam) chairman Kapt Prof Ab Manan Mansor.

Ab Manan, who is also president of the Malaysian Pilots Association, said the national airline urgently needs prudent, competent and visionary leaders who are able to guide and motivate downline staff to greater heights.

“There is no bright future for the airline if there are no significant changes from the management. The aviation industry needs competent leaders as they bring expertise, experience and effective leadership skills to manage operations.

“Competent leaders will foster a culture of excellence, enhance the passenger experience and build customer loyalty. Their proficiency helps prevent errors, ensures safety and drives profitability for the company.”

Ab Manan said with a shortage of skilled workers, MAS must actively focus on recruiting new talented staff.

He said if the national carrier keeps losing skilled workers, it will impact operational efficiency and technical capabilities.

“Among strategies MAS could use to retain and attract skilled workers in its engineering department is aligning pay with market rates and offering additional wellness incentives.

“Competitive salaries are essential for attracting skilled professionals. If they can provide salaries that match or exceed industry standards, it will have a better chance of securing top talent in a competitive job market.”

Ab Manan said MAS should also recruit more intelligent skilled workers through foreign exchange programmes to facilitate future management and generate human talent developing skills.

“The recent technical problems with MAS flights have raised customer’s and the airline management’s concerns about safety, and this affects customer loyalty.

“The airline must immediately recruit skilled workers as the shortage of talented people will affect the operational aspects of the airline due to lack of manpower to certify the works,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Malaysia Airlines director Kapt Mohd Kamil Abu Bakar said airlines should prioritise valuing their staff by offering pay raises to skilled workers to address and alleviate issues.

“If everyone is paid a fair salary and the company supports their well-being through benefits and recognition of their contributions, employees would be more likely to remain with the company.”

He said the airline should value the capabilities and skills of their staff and acknowledge them for their contributions at work.

However, he said for the airline to be successful, there must be camaraderie among staff, and management should avoid being overly task-oriented without considering staff sentiments.

“Although profitability is a major issue for the airline, it also involves aspects such as operations, engineering, customer service, catering, cargo, safety and schedule reliability to ensure overall effectiveness and maintain a high standard of service,” he said.

On Aug 28, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said 63 out of 411 skilled workers in the MAS engineering department have left the company since January.

He said the government is addressing significant challenges faced by the national carrier that have led to MAS and its two affiliated airlines reducing their flight frequencies and routes until December.

“Mechanical problems and a lack of skilled aircraft maintenance workers are major factors impacting the airline group. This follows three incidents in August involving Malaysia Airlines that have heightened concerns about the reliability of its aircraft.”