Awie commits to serving Nenggiri community regardless of political differences

GUA MUSANG: Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani has pledged to serve as a representative for all residents of the Nenggiri state constituency, regardless of race or political differences.

Popularly known as ‘Awie,‘ he said that this responsibility would be carried out to the best of his ability, as he had now been chosen to represent everyone in the constituency.

“Thanks be to Allah for this victory, and I extend my gratitude to BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (director of BN’s Nenggiri by-election campaign), the entire campaign machinery, and the voters for trusting me to be their representative in this constituency.

“From this moment on, I will represent the people of Nenggiri. I pledge to be a representative for everyone, regardless of their political affiliations, because the polling day has passed, and I believe this responsibility must be fulfilled as I am their representative,“ he said.

He made these remarks at a press conference after being announced as the winner of the Nenggiri by-election with a majority of 3,352 votes at Dewan Perdana, Kompleks Perdana, Gua Musang District Council, here tonight.

Mohd Azmawi Fikri secured 9,091 votes, defeating his opponent, PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional, who garnered 5,739 votes.

Commenting further, Mohd Azmawi Fikri expressed surprise at winning with such a large majority, given that in last year’s Kelantan State Election, BN lost by a margin of 810 votes.

“It was beyond my expectations... from the beginning, we were aware that we had lost by 810 votes in the last state election, and this is something I never anticipated.

“Tomorrow, I will be on the ground meeting voters in Sungai Asap and then proceed to other areas,“ he said.

Commenting on the nickname ‘#BudakAwie’ given to him by his opponents, Mohd Azmawi Fikri said he would continue to use it as it had made him popular among the locals.

“Thank you to those who gave me the nickname ‘#BudakAwie’ because it became popular, perhaps I won today because of that nickname... certainly, the ‘#BudakAwie’ branding will stay,“ he said.