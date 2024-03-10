Babysitter pleads not guilty to neglecting child

MELAKA: A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to a charge of neglecting a one-year-old boy causing the child to be injured last year.

Siti Salwa Rezuan, 35, was charged as a person having the care of the boy to have neglected or exposed the child in a way that may cause him to suffer physical and emotional harm.

The offence was allegedly committed at Taska Permata Riang Ria, Taman Pertam Jaya, Semabok, here, at 2.30 pm on Oct 27 last year.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin offered bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

However, lawyer Mohamad Nazri Abd Hamid, representing Siti Salwa, asked for low bail on the grounds that his client is a babysitter, while her husband, is a factory operator with an income of only RM1,500 a month.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah allowed Siti Salwa bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set Nov 14 for mention for the submission of documents.

The court also Siti Salwa to report herself at the nearest police station once a month and not to intimidate witnesses in the case.