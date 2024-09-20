Balai Seni Negara showcases remarkable Krystal Valley installation

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to experience and explore the remarkable topographical installation, Krystal Valley, created by artist Jun Ong, at the Balai Seni Negara from Sept 13 to Nov 11.

Krystal Valley is the eighth series in the Hanya Satu exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture through the 2024 Cultural Sector Support Grant.

The installation, which is inspired by the Klang Valley, depicts the area as a region rich in minerals. It is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, and admission is free.

Jun Ong, 36, described the installation as a futuristic landscape that blends immersive elements with shimmering artificial crystals, serving as a call for the public to appreciate both history and transformation.

“It showcases various types of crystals, such as dark purple amethyst, translucent green fluorite, and shimmering bismuth, which are easily identifiable by their colours and compositions.

“This piece, which uses waste materials such as scrap metal, electronic boards, and paper, is transformed into artificial crystals that form a three-dimensional collage, and displayed as a monument portraying them as precious gems,” he told Bernama after the media preview of the exhibition last night.

Jun Ong explained that this process breathes new life into ordinary objects, reviving past memories and creating a deep connection between people, history, and geology.

“The process of crystal formation, known as crystallisation, occurs when molecules in a liquid begin to cool and solidify, producing small crystals that grow as more atoms bond together.

“The lighting used in this work makes it unique and futuristic, while subtle sounds connect the physical elements, evoking deep feelings and appreciation for the artwork,” he added.

He said the work also addresses the multi-billion-dollar crystal healing industry, whether valued for its beauty or its benefits to human life.

More information can be found on Jun Ong’s official Instagram (@junihaoni) or the websites www.junong.co and www.artgallery.gov.my.