Banda Hilir car-free zone initiative receives two MBOR recognitions

MELAKA: The Banda Hilir Car-Free Zone initiative, which marks its first anniversary today, has received two recognitions from the Malaysian Book of Records (MBOR).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced that the recognitions are for the first “First Aid Station in a Car-Free Zone” and “Longest Duration for a Car-Free Zone.”

“We have seen positive developments from visitors and tourists, with a recorded attendance of approximately 1.3 million people over the past year.

“With an average of 100,000 visitors and tourists per month, this shows a positive economic indicator for businesses related to the tourism sector, ultimately providing them with good returns,“ he said.

He was speaking during a press conference after opening the Vibrant Melaka: Creating a People-Centric Living Spaces Seminar, held in conjunction with the first-anniversary celebration of the Santai@Banda Hilir programme and the one-year celebration of the Car-Free Zone, here today.

Also present were senior state exco member for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin; state exco member for Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman; Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad; and Mayor of the Melaka Historic City Council Datuk Shadan Othman.

Ab Rauf highlighted that the Car-Free Zone initiative was established with a clear objective of reducing vehicle emissions and protecting heritage buildings, while also addressing concerns over traffic congestion, particularly during weekends.

“I am confident that, in line with the state government’s vision to make Melaka a safe and tourist-friendly city, this proactive step is significant in allowing visitors to enjoy a vehicle-free tourism experience, which also reduces the risk of accidents,“ he said.