YMSC enters MBOR by giving away 10,200 packs of mee goreng sotong in 24 hours

GEORGE TOWN: The Young Muslim Sports Club (YMSC) in collaboration with Seeni Food & Beverage Sdn Bhd entered the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) after achieving its target of distributing 10,200 packs of ‘mee goreng sotong’ (fried squid noodles) for free within 24 hours.

MBOR personnel Edwin Hoh presented the certificate to YMSC president Munower Sadiq MKE Kader Sultan at a brief ceremony that was witnessed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Padang Kota Lama here today.

Munower Sadiq said the success would not have been possible without the dedication of the YMSC committee members and three generations of the Seeni family chefs: Sheik Abidin AKM Mustaffa, 78 (grandfather), Seeni Mohamed Sheik Abidin, 46 (father) and Syed Muhammad Hafiz Seeni Mohamed, 24 (son), through the ‘Most Mee Goreng Sotong Giveaway’ programme.

“I congratulate and commend the entire team who worked tirelessly day and night alongside these three generations in continuously frying the noodles.

“With their efforts, we have successfully introduced Penang’s traditional food to tourists from outside. People from Melaka, Kedah, Perak, (and) Perlis also came,“ he said in an interview with Bernama at Padang Kota Lama today.