PETALING JAYA: The upcoming Bruno Mars concert in Kuala Lumpur on September 17 has sparked controversy among netizens over his alleged support for the Israeli regime.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia, a pro-Palestinian movement advocating for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel, has taken to Instagram to urge Mars to show his support for Palestine.

BDS stated, “Bruno Mars is a talented artist, but talent is not an excuse to turn a blind eye to the ongoing genocide of our fellow human beings.

“While Palestinians have been and still are being ethnically cleansed from their homeland, Bruno has been openly declaring his support for the oppressor – the apartheid state of Israel.”

BDS Malaysia further demanded that Mars take a stand: “We call on Bruno Mars to stand with Palestine and condemn all the well-documented Israeli atrocities and criminal acts against Palestinians.

“Or face being cancelled until he does.”

This follows Bruno Mars’ expression of love for his Israeli fans during his two-day concert in Tel Aviv on October 4, 2023.

In another post, BDS Malaysia urged Mars to use his influence to support Palestine.

“Forget ‘talking to the moon’, Mr. Mars. Speak truth to power, to the world, and to your own human heart. Let your words resonate with courage and clarity, challenging the tyranny and injustice that has invaded precious lives, occupying their every breath cruelly, unapologetically.”

BDS stated:, “Just the way you are’ is not the way we are. So make your voice a weapon for what is right because anything less is not welcome here.”

Accompanying both posts were edited images of Bruno Mars appearing covered in blood in one and holding a grenade in another, with captions reading “Say no to Bruno” and “Zionists and supporters of genocide are not welcome in Malaysia.”

BDS’ postings have left netizens divided, with one netizen commenting: “You are not amazing the way you are until you catch the grenade for the Palestinians, Bruno Mars. Don’t come to Malaysia. Zionist are not welcome here!”

While another netizen said: “Bruno you have to stand on the right side of humanity.

In support of Mars, a netizen asked: “Where did he say he supports (Israel)?”