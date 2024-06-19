Belaga boat capsize: Last victim found drowned

SIBU: The last victim of the boat capsize incident at Jeram Long Menjawah, Belaga on Sunday was found drowned today, about 18 kilometres from the scene.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesman said they received a call from the police at 8.22 am, informing them that the body of Rhuban Apparoo, 30, had been found by members of the public.

“The fire department team then proceeded to the location where the victim was found, downstream at Rh Kejaman Neh Long Liten, using a police boat to retrieve the body,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim’s body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

In addition to the team from the Belaga Fire and Rescue Station, today’s search and rescue operation involved personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteer Corps and the Sarawak Rivers Board.

On June 16, four employees of a maintenance company for the Bakun Dam were reported to have rented a boat from locals for sightseeing.

However, at around 4.30 pm, the boat capsized due to strong currents at Jeram Menjawah.