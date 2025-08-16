Justice assured in Zara Qairina case, says PM Anwar

LARUT: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that justice will prevail in the case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death.

He emphasised that no one involved will evade accountability.

Anwar cautioned against attempts to manipulate the case or tarnish individuals’ reputations.

“The government has said the police are investigating, and I have made it clear that it doesn’t matter who (is involved), they will be investigated,” he said at the MADANI Dairy Entrepreneurs Carnival.

The event, themed “Driving Modern Agricultural Revolution, Generating People’s Economy,” was held at the Farm Fresh Perak Dairy Complex.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and ministers Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Fadhlina Sidek were also present.

Anwar highlighted the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable groups like fishermen and farmers.

He shared his routine of visiting small eateries weekly to engage with the public.

“I don’t want to wait until election campaigns to visit eateries ... I do this every week,” he added.

After the event, Anwar inspected the Kamunting-Anak Kurau road project under the Rural Roads Programme.

The RM91 million project, approved in 2016, involves constructing a 6.6-kilometre road.

It aims to benefit over 5,000 residents and boost local agriculture and economic growth.

The project, now 70.5% complete, is ahead of schedule by 59 days.

Full completion is expected by Aug 15, 2026. - Bernama