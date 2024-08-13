Better access to Gua Musang with new road from Simpang Ladang Serasa

GUA MUSANG: The construction of an access road from Simpang Ladang Serasa to Kampung Lulut, Mukim Kuala Sungai, here, is able to increase the mobility and connectivity of the people through quality road infrastructure.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project to build a 13.55 kilometre road at a cost of RM40 million is expected to be completed in January 2026.

“This project began on January 4 and is currently in the preliminary stage such as site inspection to identify utilities and cables along the alignment of this road project.

“The results of the inspection found that the road alignment has to be redesigned due to the discovery of several structures such as tube wells, bridges and Tenaga Nasional Berhad plyons,“ he said.

He told reporters after spending almost two hours inspecting the construction progress of the access road project from Simpang Ladang Serasa to Kampung Lulut, Mukim Kuala Sungai, here today.

Commenting further, Ahmad said the scope of the project included the installation of street lights, drainage systems, installation of street fixtures, utility relocation, land reclamation and land treatment work.

“We hope this project can be completed according to schedule while meeting the standards set in terms of quality, cost and time,“ he said.