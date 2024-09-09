Bidding for special ‘EV’ registration numbers open today

CYBERJAYA: The special registration number (NPI) for zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) with the ‘EV’ index is open for bidding for five days starting today via the JPJeBid system.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the bidding results for the registration numbers will be announced within 24 hours after the bidding process ends at 10 pm on Sept 13.

He explained that the ‘EV’ number plate series is exclusively for ZEVs and cannot be registered to non-ZEV vehicles.

“ZEV owners who are not interested can still use any regular state series numbers for their vehicles.

“As previously implemented, part of the revenue from the NPI will be channelled towards public initiatives such as the free helmet exchange programme and B2 licence training for the B40 group,” he said when launching the JPJePlate here today.