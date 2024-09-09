Biggest Caklempong Festival to be held at GEMBOX@Nilai targets 50,000 visitors

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government, through the State Culture and Arts Department (JKKN), will organise the largest Caklempong Festival 2024 at GEMBOX@Nilai, from Sept 27 to 29, and is targeting 50,000 visitors.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Action Committee chairman Nicole Tan said the three-day programme will also provide 15 special arts and cultural activities for visitors.

According to her, 50 caklempong musicians from throughout the state will gather to perform the traditional musical instrument, which has now become one of the identities of the state in practising Adat Perpati.

“We want to promote Negeri Sembilan through cultural tourism and one of the efforts is this organisation of the Caklempong Festival, which is believed to introduce the state’s identity to the outside world,” she told reporters at a Caklempong Festival 2024 event in Port Dickson yesterday. Also present were JKKN director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris and Negeri Sembilan JKKN director Rahmat Md Noh.

“Previously, we organised it only at the JKKN Auditorium, but this year we are taking it outside to introduce the state’s identity through caklempong musical instruments and enliven it with other interesting events.”

Meanwhile, Rahmat said caklempong music is the main pillar of the festival, but there will also be a Bunga Lado (pepper flower) exhibition.

He said this year’s festival featuring various arts and cultural events includes the Caklempong Extravaganza Concert, with Datuk Zainal Abidin and singer Baby Shima, as well as Pertandingan Pa’Chik Formasi Berirama, Pertandingan Ratu Telepuk, Pertandingan Tarian Rampaian Seri Sembilan, a hot air balloon and many more.

There will be a five-kilometre Caklempong Fun Run on Sept 28 and the event is expected to involve 1,000 participants and will have lucky draws.