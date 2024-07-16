Bill to dissolve Bintulu Port Authority tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024, aimed at repealing the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 and dissolving the Bintulu Port Authority, was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill was tabled by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The bill, among others, aims to provide for the devolution of powers, rights, duties, liabilities, and obligations of the Bintulu Port Authority to the Sarawak government.

Also tabled for first reading was the Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District to be a Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024.

The bill seeks to repeal the Declaration of an Area in the Bintulu District to be a Federal Port Act 1979 (Act 217) due to the change in the policy of the government to change the status of Bintulu Port from a federal port to a state port.

It was previously reported that a memorandum of understanding regarding the change of the status of Bintulu Port to Sarawak Port was signed between Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on March 22.

Loke said that the change in the port’s status reflected the MADANI government’s commitment to upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and implementing its provisions.

“Bintulu Port is expected to continue being a major port not only for Sarawak but also for Malaysia and a premier liquefied natural gas (LNG) port. It can be further expanded to support the oil and gas industry in Bintulu and also industrialisation in Sarawak,“ he said.