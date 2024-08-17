Blue or green, Nenggiri voters to cast ballots today

GUA MUSANG: A total of 20,216 ordinary voters will fulfil their responsibility of electing a new assemblyman in the Nenggiri by-election today.

At precisely 8 am, 20 polling centres with 46 polling channels will open for voting, with closures scheduled progressively between 2 PM and 6 PM.

Four of these centres - SK Tohoi, Pusat Pendidikan Komuniti Pos Gob, SK Sri Permai, and SK Kuala Sungai - will close at 2 pm, while two others - SK Pulat and Dewan Orang Ramai Pos Simpor - will close at 3 pm.

On Aug 5, the Election Commission (EC) reported that 43 postal ballots were issued to eligible voters in Nenggiri, including 14 police officers who were supposed to vote early on Aug 13 but opted for postal voting due to their duties.

The Nenggiri by-election will see a one-on-one contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani representing the Unity Government and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Both candidates will vote at the same polling centre - Tabika Sri Bakawali, Bertam Lama.

The Nenggiri by-election was called following the announcement of the seat’s vacancy by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim lost his Bersatu membership on June 13.

In the 15th Kelantan State Election last August, Mohd Azizi defeated BN candidate Ab Aziz Yussof with a majority of 810 votes.

This is the ninth by-election since the 15th General Election was held in November 2022.