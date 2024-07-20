BN has good chance of winning Neggiri - Akmal Saleh

SHAH ALAM: Barisan Nasional (BN) has a good chance of retaking the Nenggiri state seat in the upcoming by-elections next month, UMNO Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said.

He said this was based on the credibility of BN’s candidate for the by-election, Kelantan UMNO Youth Chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who is a local professional who has dedicated himself for a long time to provide service in the area.

“When Perikatan Nasional (PN) took the seat in the last state election, we (BN) lost by a slim majority of 810 votes.

“... and even if we lose in Nenggiri the state government will still be under PAS but the Kelantan people want someone who can provide checks and balances as there are only a very few Opposition members there, so if there’s one more Opposition seat it won’t affect the existing administration,” he told reporters after officiating the Subang UMNO Division Youth delegates meeting here today.

He said that UMNO Youth would maximise its efforts to ensure that Mohd Azmawi would win in the by-election, which was called after Kelantan Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant on June 19 after he was informed that Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13, with polling day on Aug 17.