KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia sees Africa as a continent of the future, a strategic partner, and a rising hub of global growth and inspiration, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said.

Speaking at the 62nd Africa Day celebration reception, he said over the decades, Malaysia’s ties with African nations have steadily strengthened through trade, investment, education, and cultural exchanges.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s solidarity with Africa in advancing constructive, inclusive, and practical efforts to address historical legacies and promote a more just and equitable international order.

“As ASEAN Chair this year, Malaysia recognises the vast potential for enhanced cooperation with Africa—not only bilaterally, but also through interregional platforms.

“As regional organisations with shared principles of peace, sustainable development, and inclusivity, the potential of an ASEAN-AU (African Union) future collaboration offers fertile ground for mutual growth and capacity building,” he said.

In the education sector, Mohamad said Malaysia’s higher learning institutions have welcomed more than 16,800 African students as of March this year. Under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), the country has also successfully hosted 10,343 participants from Africa.

This, coupled with the high number of African tourists visiting Malaysia—reportedly reaching 167,000 in 2024—reflects the vibrancy and deepening of people-to-people connections, he added.

Total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Africa grew steadily to reach US$14.41 billion in 2024. For the first quarter of 2025 alone, trade has already reached US$2.19 billion—indicating continued growth and strong potential to surpass last year’s total, he said.

Meanwhile, the Dean of African Heads of Mission who is also the High Commissioner of Namibia to Malaysia, Herman Pule Diamonds said Africa is the next growth frontier, boasting innovative financing solutions to strategic responses to international market volatility, as occasioned by the onset of the current tariff wars.

“Africa’s continued momentum in its efforts at pioneering food security is there for everyone to see. As the saying goes, ASEAN, you will never walk in solitude, if you walk with Africa,” he said.

The Africa Day is celebrated by 19 missions in Malaysia which include Algeria, Egypt, Estwatini, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Libya, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

The Africa Day is an annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity formed on May 25 1963. It was later transformed into the African Union on July 9 2002. This year the theme is ‘The Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Repatriations.’

The occasion is dedicated towards celebrating Africa’s achievements and opportunities while reflecting on the challenges and solutions to pertinent issues, including the attainment of peace, security and development of the continent.