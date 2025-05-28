GOF seizes untaxed cigarettes worth over RM2 mln

IPOH: The 2nd Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) in Kulim, Kedah, has successfully seized 6,100 cartons of various brands of illicit cigarettes worth more than RM2 million (RM2,014,600).

Ulu Kinta GOF Northern Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said the enforcement operation was carried out at Kilometre 139.9 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound near the Penang Bridge interchange exit.

“The results of an investigation found that the supply of cigarettes was brought from the south of the country to be distributed to the northern state market.

“The Battalion 2 GOF Intelligence Branch has successfully traced the movement of activities and the modus operandi used in bringing the cigarette load before distributing them to traders in the past month,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Shahrum said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and is punishable under Section 135 (1)(v)(aa) of the same act.