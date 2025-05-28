KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is in the final stage of its bid for the presidency of the United Nations Human Settlements (UN-Habitat) Assembly for the 2025-2029 term.

Leading the high-level delegation in Nairobi, Kenya, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said they held bilateral meetings today at the UN-Habitat Headquarters with representatives from Mexico to strengthen support and exchange insights related to its candidacy.

During a key meeting with Mexico’s Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Enrique Javier Ochoa Martinez, the delegation sought to learn from Mexico’s experience as the outgoing UN-Habitat Assembly President (2019–present).

“Malaysia remains committed to continuing the momentum of excellent work and positive impacts achieved during the previous presidency.

“We remain steadfast in strengthening multilateral partnerships through this platform for constructive dialogues and meaningful outcomes.

“Malaysia’s engagement in Nairobi marks a strategic step forward in advancing its vision for inclusive, sustainable and innovative urban development through leadership in the UN-Habitat platform,” he said in a Facebook post today, adding that Malaysia is also set to have bilateral meetings with Azerbaijan, Iran and Brazil.

Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general Datuk M. Noor Azman Taib and the Malaysian High Commissioner to Kenya Ruzaimi Mohamad were also part of the delegation.

The UN-Habitat Assembly serves as the highest-level decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements within the UN system, with its presidency rotating among regional groups within the UN system.

The next president will come from the Asia-Pacific region to serve a four-year term from 2025 to 2029.