BN victory in Nenggiri proof of people’s support for unity govt - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The victory of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Nenggiri state by-election yesterday proves that the people of Kelantan accept the partnership formed under the Unity Government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He described the win as a reflection of the public’s increasing alignment with the wave of change under the MADANI Government, in line with the recent signs of growing economic progress.

“Insya-Allah, this victory will serve as a morale boost for the MADANI Government to persist in safeguarding people’s welfare and elevating the nation’s prosperity to new heights,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In the same post, Anwar also congratulated BN candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, 38, also known as ‘Awie’, on his victory.

BN recaptured the Nenggiri state seat when Mohd Azmawi Fikri won by a big majority of 3,352 votes.

The Kelantan UMNO Youth chief polled 9,091 votes to beat PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN), who obtained 5,739 votes.