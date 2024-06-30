BN will be with PH going into GE16 - Ahmad Zahid

MARAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) will continue to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in facing the 16th General Election (GE16), said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

However, he said that both BN and PH will contest using their own symbols in the election.

“Insya-Allah in the upcoming GE, we will use the Barisan Nasional logo. This does not mean we are moving away from the Unity Government alliance. It means that PH can contest using their PH logo and we will contest with our own, but in terms of cooperation, we will maintain it.

“As long as the constituencies we contest in are not contested by them and we do not contest in the areas they are contesting in,” he told a press conference after officiating the Maran UMNO division delegates meeting in Pekan Tajau here today.

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid said that since the party has been in the Unity Government with Pakatan Harapan, no Islamic agenda has been sidelined.