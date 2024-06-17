SIBU: Two passengers aboard a boat that capsized in Long Menjawah, Sungai Rajang, Belaga on Sunday (June 16) afternoon, were feared drowned, while three others survived the incident.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the missing victims, aged in their 30s, were believed to be from Sungai Karangan, Padang Serai, Kedah.

He said a team from the Belaga Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was rushed to scene when an emergency call was received at 4.33pm.

“Preliminary information indicates that four employees of a maintenance company for the Bakun Dam, had rented a boat from locals to tour the Jeram Mejawah area.

“The boat capsized due to strong currents, and the skipper attempted to rescue all passengers, but two were swept away by the swift currents,” he said in a statement tonight.

The spokesman said after assessing the situation on-site, the fire and rescue team returned to the station at 6:30pm, and search and rescue (SAR) operation would be carried out this morning in collaboration with other agencies.

