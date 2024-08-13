Boat tragedy: Search for two victims continues this morning

CHUKAI: The search and rescue (SAR) for two missing victims from the boat that capsized in Kemaman waters resumed at 7 am today.

Kemaman Maritime Zone deputy director Muhammad Faisal Abdul Rahim said the operation, now in its third day, covers a search area of 407.8 nautical miles by sea and air.

Nine divers from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) are expected to arrive today to assist in locating the sunken boat.

“Today’s operation involves three sea assets from the MMEA, the police and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) along with two air assets - a helicopter from JBPM and a bombardier from MMEA..

“We are also awaiting the arrival of Penggalang 16, which is bringing a team of divers from Kuantan and Klang to assist in locating the sunken boat,“ he said when contacted today.

Muhammad Faisal added that five fishing boats are also aiding the search around Kemasik sea, about 20 nautical miles from Kemaman.

“The weather conditions are favourable this morning, with wind speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour and waves 1.5 to 2.5 metres high,“ he said.

Two victims remain missing, namely, Yusuf Kassam, 66, from Raub, Pahang and Aina Husna Mohamad Husaini, 25, from Selayang, Selangor.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am last Sunday when a fishing boat carrying nine people, including a skipper and two crew members, sank after being struck by a barge approximately seven nautical miles (13 km) from the Kemaman coast.