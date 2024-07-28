Body of teen who tried to save sister from drowning found

ALOR SETAR: The body of a teenage boy who was swept away by currents while trying to save his younger sister from drowning off Pantai Cenang, Langkawi, yesterday has been found.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the body of Muhammad Izzham Hakimie Azizi, 15, was found at about 10 am today near Kuala Cenang, some 150 metres from the spot where he disappeared.

“The body was taken to the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority jetty in Kuala Cenang, and the victim’s father confirmed his identity.

“The post-mortem is expected to be conducted at 2 pm. When found, the victim was fully clothed and had no injuries,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the victim went to Pantai Cenang with his brother-in-law, older sister, 14-year-old sister, and five friends to celebrate his younger sister’s birthday before going to the beach to swim